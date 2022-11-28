Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $163.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $163,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

ACN traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.04. 15,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.55. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

