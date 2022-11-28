Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $277.07 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $277,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $535.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $439.22 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $499.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

