Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $65.97 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,720 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

