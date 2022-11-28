Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,594 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.22% of Albemarle worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

