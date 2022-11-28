Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,992 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $44,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.39. 36,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.16.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.