10,520 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 23,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,660. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $110.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

