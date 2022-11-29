17 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $714.49. 9,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $934.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

