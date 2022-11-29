1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $317.90 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.38 or 0.07419592 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00494159 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.11 or 0.30035402 BTC.
About 1inch Network
1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,620,263 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io.
Buying and Selling 1inch Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.