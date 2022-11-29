20,000 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

UP opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $32,125.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,074,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

