21,720 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. AstraZeneca makes up 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 877.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,959. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

