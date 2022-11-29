2,383 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

ABMD stock opened at $377.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

