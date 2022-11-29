2,571 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. 8,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

