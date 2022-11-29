3,259 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 521.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,467. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Starbucks

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

