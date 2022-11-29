35,176 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,647. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

