3,827 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. TradeLink Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 650.0% during the second quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 35,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,950,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 452,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,805. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $119.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

