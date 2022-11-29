5,310 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 38,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.