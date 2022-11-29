6,396 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMQQ stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,450. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

