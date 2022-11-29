660,462 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 660,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 2,891,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

