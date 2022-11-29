68,646 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

USMV traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,301 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

