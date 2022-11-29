a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $3.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.21.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
