a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $3.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About a.k.a. Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Summit Partners L P boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

