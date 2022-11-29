ABCMETA Hits One Day Volume of $14,716.82 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $72.06 million and $14,716.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00242351 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00072584 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,495.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

