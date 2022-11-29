ABCMETA Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,572.56 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $71.70 million and approximately $10,572.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.15 or 1.00001855 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00246576 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00072584 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $19,495.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

