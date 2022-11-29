Acala Token Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and $2.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,459.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010393 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022005 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00242351 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation.

