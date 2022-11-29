Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,614. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.62.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

