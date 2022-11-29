Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accolade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accolade Stock Down 6.5 %
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
