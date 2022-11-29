Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Accolade alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accolade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $567.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.