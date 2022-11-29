Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,480 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 218,626 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Adobe worth $514,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $326.77. 16,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.04 and a 200 day moving average of $363.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $694.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

