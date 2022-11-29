Adshares Market Capitalization Tops $47.42 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00008426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and $497,583.60 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,090,464 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.