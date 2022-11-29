aelf Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $63.16 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00025121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005951 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000054 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.