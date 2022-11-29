Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. 3,689,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,542. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Airbnb

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

