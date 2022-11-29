Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.60). Approximately 6,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10 ($0.59).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.14 million and a PE ratio of 833.33.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust



Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.



