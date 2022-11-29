Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005236 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $161.04 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,789,018 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

