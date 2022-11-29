Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 109628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

