Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $58.08 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $58.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00076480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,098,072 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,751,646 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

