Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $280,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.4 %

BABA stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 505,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,157,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.