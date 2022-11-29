Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,092,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Allakos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $665.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at Allakos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker bought 3,984,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

