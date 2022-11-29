Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $119.69 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.85% of Xylem worth $119,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.