Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $161.66 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.60% of American Water Works worth $161,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.