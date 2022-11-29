Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,653,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,047 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $255,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

