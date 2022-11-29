AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.05

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.05 and last traded at C$22.09, with a volume of 410271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.23.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.