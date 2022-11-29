Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,571 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altria Group worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

