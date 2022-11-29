Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 830.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,909 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 73,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,028. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

