AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $20.58

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $19.15. AMC Networks shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 5,510 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

