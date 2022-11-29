AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $20.58

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $19.15. AMC Networks shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 5,510 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.
AMC Networks Trading Down 4.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.