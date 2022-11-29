American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Express by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in American Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

