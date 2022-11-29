American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 438,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,646,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $384.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.