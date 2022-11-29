American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.54.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

