American International Group Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

