American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 640,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of AON by 938.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $6,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $305.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.54. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.