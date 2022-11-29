American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $424,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 576,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

AIG opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.