American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,984.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,818.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

