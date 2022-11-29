American International Group Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.91 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

